  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/18 04:06
Tampa Bay 000 210 000—3 10 0
Boston 000 013 00x—4 7 1

Pruitt, Kittredge (4), Stanek (6), Venters (7), Bird (8), and Sucre, Moore; Haley, Kelley (4), Poyner (4), Barnes (5), Workman (7), Walden (8), and Leon, Butler. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. Sv_Walden. HRs_Travis, Moreland.

___

Toronto (ss) 001 030 001—5 11 0
Baltimore 000 100 001—2 7 1

Biagini, Mayza (4), Axford (6), Cruz (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Wright Jr., Rodriguez (5), Mesa (6), O'Day (8), Scott (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Wright Jr. 0-3. HRs_Jones.

___

St. Louis 000 010 200—3 9 0
Atlanta (ss) 000 000 000—0 1 3

Weaver, Bowman (5), Brebbia (10), Guilmet (11), Motte (12), Mujica (13), and Pena, Baron; Newcomb, Carle (5), Moylan (7), Freeman (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Marlette. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Newcomb 1-2. Sv_Mujica.

___