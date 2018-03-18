All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 2 0 1 7 5 2 New York City FC 2 0 0 6 4 1 Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0 New York 1 0 0 3 4 0 New England 1 1 0 3 2 3 Atlanta United FC 1 1 0 3 3 5 D.C. United 0 1 2 2 4 6 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 2 3 Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6 Montreal 0 2 0 0 3 5 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1 Vancouver 2 0 0 6 4 2 Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 6 5 Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4 San Jose 1 0 0 3 3 2 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 4 5 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1 Real Salt Lake 0 1 1 1 2 6 Colorado 0 1 0 0 1 2 Seattle 0 1 0 0 0 1 Portland 0 2 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 17

Houston 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Columbus 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Minnesota United 2, Chicago 1

Toronto FC at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 4:06 p.m.

Vancouver at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

Seattle at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

New York City FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.