Polish church leader criticizes priest wishing Francis death

Pope Francis leaves after celebrating a mass at the St. Padre Pio Sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Southern Italy, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Pope Fr
Pope Francis prays before a glass display case holding St. Padre Pio' body in a shrine town that draws millions of pilgrims each year, in San Giovanni
Pope Francis greets two workers dressed up as clowns to cheer up children as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded
Pope Francis greets a child as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pas
Pope Francis speaks to faithful in Pietrelcina, southern Italy, the birthplace of St. Padre Pio, Saturday, March 17, 2018, during a one-day pastoral v
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the St. Padre Pio Sanctuary in San Giovanni Rotondo, Southern Italy, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Pope Francis is makin
Pope Francis greets a child as he visits the oncology department in the hospital that Padre Pio founded in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pas
Pope Francis kisses the crucifix in the Santa Maria Della Grazie Sanctuary, in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, during his pastoral visit to the places of
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's leading archbishop has deplored comments by a senior conservative priest who had wished Pope Francis a quick death if he does not open to "wisdom."
Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski said Saturday he heard about the comments with "pain and regret" and has discussed them with Mgr. Edward Staniek, who said them in a Feb. 25 church speech in Krakow.
Krakow was the seat of Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope St. John Paul II. Poland's church remains attached to John Paul's conservative stance, which differs from Francis' inclusive message.
In his speech, Staniek said he was praying for wisdom for Francis and a "heart open to the Holy Spirit, and if he does not do that, for a quick passage to the House of the Father," meaning death.