6N: With Grand Slam, Ireland the new king of European rugby

Ireland reaffirmed its status as the new king of European rugby by clinching a Grand Slam in the Six Nations and plunging dethroned champion England into its first real crisis under Eddie Jones.

The Irish won 24-15 at Twickenham on Saturday for their third clean sweep in the annual northern hemisphere tournament, after 1948 and 2009.

"The statement for us was to make sure we won something big," Ireland captain Rory Best said, "and ultimately in this, what turned out to be a cup final for us, to show what we're made of."

While Ireland rejoiced on St. Patrick's Day after a national record-extending 12th straight win, the soul-searching began for an England team that started the tournament seeking a third consecutive title and ended it in fifth place — its lowest finish since the Six Nations expanded in 2000.

Just when the English, after 24 wins in 25 games under Jones, were looking the most dangerous challengers to New Zealand ahead of the 2019 World Cup, they have lost three games in a row. Not since 2006 have they been defeated three times in a Six Nations campaign.

"We've had a fantastic run but now we're going through a tough one," Jones said. "It's not all doom and gloom. It's been our best Six Nations in terms of moving forward as we've learned a lot about what we have to work on physically, tactically and leadership-wise."

The tournament's final round, featuring three matches back-to-back, tied up the loose ends.

Italy collected the wooden spoon, for finishing last, for the fourth time in five years after losing 29-27 to Scotland, extending its losing run in the Six Nations to 17 games.

Wales finished second after squeezing a 14-13 win over France in Cardiff.

RECORD-BREAKING IRISH

On a historic day for Ireland, there was a record-setting display by Jacob Stockdale.

The winger became the first person to bag seven tries in a Six Nations tournament by crossing for a score that was only possible because the in-goal area had been extended in anticipation of snow on a bitterly cold afternoon at Twickenham.

That helped Ireland to a 21-5 halftime lead, following earlier tries by Garry Ringrose and C.J. Stander. The English replied through Elliot Daly's second try of the game and an injury-time score by Jonny May but the Irish had the win wrapped up by then.

Ireland's winning run began with a victory over England in Dublin that denied Jones' men the Grand Slam.

This was England's first loss at Twickenham in 14 games — and the first there under Jones.

WALES HANG ON

Francois Trinh-Duc might have a sleepless night after this defeat for the French.

At fault for Liam Williams' early try for Wales after getting deceived by the bounce of the ball from a kick through, the France flyhalf missed a relatively simple penalty in the 69th minute that would have put his side 16-14 ahead.

The Welsh saw the game out to ensure they improved from fifth to second in the Six Nations in 12 months.

France ended up fourth, a point ahead of England.

ANOTHER WOODEN SPOON

It was a cruel way for Sergio Parisse — Italy's totemic No. 8 — to earn the dubious honor of his 100th test loss.

The Italians looked like collecting their first Six Nations win in 17 attempts when Tommaso Allan kicked them 27-26 ahead with a 75th-minute penalty.

Greig Laidlaw then ensured Italy was whitewashed for the fourth time in five years by nailing a penalty of his own with just over a minute left.

It's an unwanted record that might increase the calls for Georgia — the next-best side in Europe — to be given a shot at the tournament, either in an expanded Seven Nations or via the introduction of promotion/relegation.

Scotland earned a third win for only the third time since the competition expanded in 2000 to finish third.

