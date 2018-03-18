Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbra Streisand says she's never suffered sexual harassment in her long career.

Streisand made the comment when she was asked about the #MeToo movement during a tribute to her Saturday in Los Angeles.

But she acknowledged the power of protests against gender inequality sweeping through Hollywood.

Streisand was honored for her decades of work on TV specials and other programs at a Paley Center for Media event.

She was joined on stage by producer Ryan Murphy, who said he owed his career to Streisand's inspiration.