6N: Wales ekes out 14-13 win over France, finishes 2nd

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales sealed a second-place finish in the Six Nations by holding off France to win 14-13 in a battle of attrition on Saturday.

Leading 14-10 at halftime thanks to Liam Williams' opportunistic try and three Leigh Halfpenny penalties, Wales produced a strong defensive effort in the second half to restrict the fast-finishing French to just three more points despite their dominance of possession.

Francois Trinh-Duc missed a simple penalty attempt in the 69th minute for what proved to be France's last chance to squeeze in front at the Principality Stadium. The visitors also had the opportunity to finish second with a win in Cardiff, but instead ended up fourth.

There wasn't a single point scored in the final half-hour of the match.