North Dakota Sen. Heitkamp: Democratic Party far from dead

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is telling fellow Democrats in her home state of North Dakota to have hope for their party.

Heitkamp is North Dakota's only Democratic statewide officeholder and is facing a tough re-election fight from GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer in a conservative-leaning state.

North Dakota delegates endorsed Heitkamp at the party's convention in Grand Forks in a race that's expected to be one of the nation's toughest, with Democrats hoping to hold onto that seat and pick up others to reverse Republicans' razor-thin majority in the Senate.

Heitkamp said that those who "have written the obits for the Democratic party in the middle of the country — they are wrong,"

Democrats are hopeful after strong performances by Democratic moderates in races in Pennsylvania and Alabama.