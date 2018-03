CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales beat France 14-13 in Cardiff to secure a second-place finish in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wales 14 (Liam Williams try; Leigh Halfpenny 3 penalties), France 13 (Gael Fickou try; Francois Trinh-Duc dropped goal, Maxime Machenaud conversion, penalty). HT: 14-10