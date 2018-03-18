6N: Ireland earns rare Grand Slam by beating England 24-15

LONDON (AP) — Ireland made it a St. Patrick's Day for the ages by claiming a rare Six Nations Grand Slam after stifling the old enemy England in a fabulous 24-15 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

This was only the third clean sweep by Ireland since the term Grand Slam came into use 110 years ago.

The Irish won the championship the previous weekend and came to the last-round matchup with the deposed champion as slight favorites, but without having won at the home of rugby in eight years.

The fear factor was broken in a superb first half with three tries for Ireland to lead by 21-5 at halftime.

Two of those tries suspiciously involved knock-ons but there was no doubt that Ireland deserved a victory built on a decisive attack in the first half and defense in the second as England rallied amid snow flurries.