Fourcade wins pursuit to close in on 7th overall title

OSLO, Norway (AP) — France's Martin Fourcade won a pursuit race Saturday to close in on his seventh straight World Cup biathlon title.

He battled all the way with Norwegian Henrik L'Abee-Lund before his rival picked up two penalties in the final shooting stage.

Italy's Lukas Hofer was second, 18.1 seconds behind Fourcade. Johannes Thingnes Boe was third while L'Abee-Lund finished fifth.

Fourcade has already secured the pursuit title and leads Boe by 49 points in the overall standings with three races remaining next week.

Germany claimed the women's relay crown for the third consecutive year after finishing second behind France in the last race of the season Saturday.