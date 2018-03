LONDON (AP) — Ireland earned the Six Nations Grand Slam after beating England 24-15 at Twickenham on Saturday.

___

Ireland 24 (Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander, Jacob Stockdale tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, Joey Carbery conversion, Conor Murray penalty), England 15 (Elliot Daly 2, Jonny May tries). HT: 21-5