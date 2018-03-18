Nibali wins Milan-San Remo classic with solo attack

SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — Vincenzo Nibali carried off a daring solo attack to perfection to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday and add to his long list of major achievements in cycling.

Nibali accelerated away from the pack on the Poggio, the final climb of the 294-kilometer (183-mile) race, with 7 kilometers to go.

The Italian then showed off his downhill skills on the technical descent and narrowly held off a pack of chasing sprinters on the flat finish.

Nibali looked back only once, with 50 meters remaining, and realized he had time to raise his arms in celebration before crossing the line in a time of 7 hours, 18 minutes, 43 seconds.

Caleb Ewan of Australia crossed second and Arnaud Demare of France finished third, both with the same time as Nibali.