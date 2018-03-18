BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Fulham 2, QPR 2
Fulham: Tom Cairney (32), Lucas Piazon (45).
QPR: Massimo Luongo (45), Pawel Wszolek (81).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Barnsley 0, Millwall 2
Millwall: Lee Gregory (24), Ben Marshall (63).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1
Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (31), Matt Green (34), Scott Wharton (39).
Grimsby Town: Ben Davies (45, pen.).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Notts County: Terry Hawkridge (35).
Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (90, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.