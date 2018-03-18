  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/03/18 00:00
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Fulham 2, QPR 2

Fulham: Tom Cairney (32), Lucas Piazon (45).

QPR: Massimo Luongo (45), Pawel Wszolek (81).

Halftime: 2-1.

Barnsley 0, Millwall 2

Millwall: Lee Gregory (24), Ben Marshall (63).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two
Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1

Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (31), Matt Green (34), Scott Wharton (39).

Grimsby Town: Ben Davies (45, pen.).

Halftime: 3-1.

Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Notts County: Terry Hawkridge (35).

Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (90, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.