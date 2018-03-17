  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/17 23:59
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Saturday's Matches

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. West Brom

Swansea vs. Southampton

Leicester vs. Arsenal

Stoke vs. Everton

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Watford

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Man United

Man City vs. Brighton

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Norwich 1

Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0

Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 1, QPR 3

Brentford 1, Cardiff 3

Ipswich 0, Hull 3

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 2, QPR 2

Barnsley 0, Millwall 2

Bristol City vs. Ipswich

Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion

Birmingham vs. Hull

Norwich vs. Reading

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Middlesbrough

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland vs. Preston

Bolton vs. Aston Villa

Sunday's Match

Derby vs. Cardiff

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Rochdale 0, Southend 0

Bury 0, Peterborough 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2

Blackpool 1, Charlton 0

Wednesday's Match

Bradford 0, Wigan 1

Saturday's Matches

Oldham vs. Portsmouth

Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers

Gillingham vs. Blackburn

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town

Northampton vs. Rotherham

Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury

Oxford United vs. Peterborough

Blackpool vs. Southend

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon

Monday's Match

Doncaster vs. Bradford

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Exeter 0, Yeovil 0

Coventry 2, Luton Town 2

Barnet 1, Port Vale 1

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1

Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Crewe vs. Coventry

Cheltenham vs. Chesterfield

Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green Rovers

Carlisle vs. Crawley Town

Barnet vs. Wycombe

Port Vale vs. Stevenage

Colchester vs. Yeovil

Morecambe vs. Exeter

Newport County vs. Luton Town

Cambridge United vs. Swindon

England FA Cup
Saturday's Matches

Swansea 0, Tottenham 3

Man United vs. Brighton

Sunday's Matches

Wigan vs. Southampton

Leicester vs. Chelsea