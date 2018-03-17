Obama to visit Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is embarking on a weeklong tour of Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

Obama's office says he'll be in Singapore on Monday for an Obama Foundation discussion with young adults representing Southeast Asian nations. Obama will also participate in the Bank of Singapore's Thought Leadership Series and visit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Obama will spend Wednesday to Friday in New Zealand. He'll meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (AH'-durn) and participate in separate moderated conversations hosted by the New Zealand-United States Council and his foundation. Obama also plans to see former Prime Minister John Key.

On Friday and Saturday, Obama will visit Sydney, Australia, for another New Zealand-United States Council conversation and to meet with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He visits Tokyo on Sunday.