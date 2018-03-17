Bus falls into dry river bed in east India, killing 10

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official says a speeding bus has fallen into a dry river bed in eastern India, killing at least 10 people and injuring 12.

Magistrate Raju Roshan says the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the bridge railing near Sitamarhi, a town in Bihar state, on Saturday.

Roshan says rescue work is continuing. The area is 85 kilometres (55 miles) north of Patna, the state capital.

More than 110,000 people are killed annually on India's roads. Most crashes are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.