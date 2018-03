ROME (AP) — Scotland beat Italy 29-27 on Saturday to close the Six Nations with three wins.

Scotland 29 (Fraser Brown, John Barclay, Sean Maitland, Stuart Hogg tries; Greig Laidlaw 3 conversions, penalty), Italy 27 (Tommaso Allan 2, Matteo Minozzi tries; Allan 3 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 12-17