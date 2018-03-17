|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|26
|3
|1
|85
|20
|81
|Man United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|65
|Tottenham
|30
|18
|7
|5
|59
|25
|61
|Liverpool
|30
|17
|9
|4
|68
|34
|60
|Chelsea
|30
|17
|5
|8
|52
|27
|56
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|6
|10
|55
|41
|48
|Burnley
|30
|11
|10
|9
|27
|26
|43
|Leicester
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|43
|40
|Everton
|30
|10
|7
|13
|35
|49
|37
|Watford
|30
|10
|6
|14
|39
|50
|36
|Brighton
|30
|8
|10
|12
|28
|40
|34
|Bournemouth
|30
|8
|9
|13
|35
|48
|33
|Newcastle
|30
|8
|8
|14
|30
|40
|32
|Swansea
|30
|8
|7
|15
|25
|42
|31
|Huddersfield
|30
|8
|7
|15
|25
|50
|31
|West Ham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|36
|57
|30
|Southampton
|30
|5
|13
|12
|29
|44
|28
|Crystal Palace
|30
|6
|9
|15
|28
|48
|27
|Stoke
|30
|6
|9
|15
|28
|56
|27
|West Brom
|30
|3
|11
|16
|23
|47
|20
|Friday, March 16
Tottenham vs. Newcastle ppd.
|Saturday, March 17
Burnley vs. Chelsea ppd.
Bournemouth vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Southampton ppd.
Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.
Stoke vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Watford 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 18
West Ham vs. Man United ppd.
Man City vs. Brighton ppd.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|37
|24
|7
|6
|66
|32
|79
|Cardiff
|37
|23
|7
|7
|58
|31
|76
|Aston Villa
|37
|20
|9
|8
|61
|36
|69
|Fulham
|37
|19
|11
|7
|64
|39
|68
|Derby
|37
|16
|14
|7
|55
|34
|62
|Middlesbrough
|37
|18
|7
|12
|53
|35
|61
|Sheffield United
|37
|18
|5
|14
|51
|43
|59
|Bristol City
|37
|15
|13
|9
|53
|42
|58
|Preston
|37
|14
|15
|8
|46
|37
|57
|Millwall
|37
|14
|13
|10
|44
|37
|55
|Brentford
|37
|14
|11
|12
|53
|45
|53
|Ipswich
|37
|15
|7
|15
|47
|47
|52
|Leeds
|37
|14
|8
|15
|49
|51
|50
|Norwich
|37
|12
|13
|12
|38
|42
|49
|QPR
|37
|12
|10
|15
|43
|53
|46
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|13
|6
|18
|43
|54
|45
|Hull
|37
|9
|12
|16
|53
|56
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|8
|14
|15
|39
|51
|38
|Reading
|37
|8
|12
|17
|42
|54
|36
|Bolton
|37
|8
|12
|17
|32
|56
|36
|Barnsley
|37
|7
|12
|18
|37
|54
|33
|Birmingham
|37
|8
|6
|23
|25
|57
|30
|Burton Albion
|37
|7
|9
|21
|26
|64
|30
|Sunderland
|37
|5
|13
|19
|38
|66
|28
|Tuesday, March 13
Barnsley 1, Norwich 1
Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0
Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 1, QPR 3
Brentford 1, Cardiff 3
Ipswich 0, Hull 3
|Saturday, March 17
Fulham vs. QPR 1230 GMT
Barnsley vs. Millwall 1300 GMT
Bristol City vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Aston Villa 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 18
Derby vs. Cardiff 1200 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|37
|22
|10
|5
|70
|35
|76
|Wigan
|34
|21
|8
|5
|63
|23
|71
|Shrewsbury
|35
|21
|8
|6
|47
|26
|71
|Rotherham
|36
|19
|5
|12
|60
|43
|62
|Scunthorpe
|37
|15
|13
|9
|54
|44
|58
|Peterborough
|36
|15
|11
|10
|58
|45
|56
|Plymouth
|36
|15
|9
|12
|44
|43
|54
|Charlton
|35
|14
|9
|12
|44
|46
|51
|Bristol Rovers
|36
|15
|5
|16
|51
|53
|50
|Bradford
|35
|15
|5
|15
|48
|52
|50
|Gillingham
|36
|12
|13
|11
|42
|40
|49
|Portsmouth
|36
|15
|4
|17
|43
|47
|49
|Southend
|36
|12
|10
|14
|42
|54
|46
|Blackpool
|36
|11
|12
|13
|43
|47
|45
|Walsall
|37
|11
|11
|15
|47
|54
|44
|Doncaster
|36
|10
|13
|13
|43
|44
|43
|Oxford United
|35
|11
|9
|15
|50
|53
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|36
|11
|8
|17
|36
|47
|41
|Oldham
|35
|10
|10
|15
|50
|60
|40
|Northampton
|36
|10
|9
|17
|35
|57
|39
|Fleetwood Town
|35
|10
|8
|17
|46
|57
|38
|Milton Keynes Dons
|36
|8
|11
|17
|35
|50
|35
|Rochdale
|33
|7
|12
|14
|33
|41
|33
|Bury
|36
|7
|9
|20
|30
|53
|30
|Tuesday, March 13
Rochdale 0, Southend 0
Bury 0, Peterborough 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2
Blackpool 1, Charlton 0
|Wednesday, March 14
Bradford 0, Wigan 1
|Saturday, March 17
Oldham vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Blackburn ppd.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
|Monday, March 19
Doncaster vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
|Tuesday, March 20
Northampton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 21
Walsall vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|22
|5
|9
|61
|39
|71
|Luton Town
|37
|20
|10
|7
|78
|39
|70
|Notts County
|37
|18
|11
|8
|59
|38
|65
|Wycombe
|36
|18
|9
|9
|68
|52
|63
|Mansfield Town
|36
|16
|14
|6
|55
|37
|62
|Exeter
|35
|18
|6
|11
|45
|38
|60
|Coventry
|36
|17
|7
|12
|41
|30
|58
|Lincoln City
|36
|15
|12
|9
|50
|39
|57
|Swindon
|36
|18
|3
|15
|55
|54
|57
|Carlisle
|37
|15
|10
|12
|53
|46
|55
|Newport County
|36
|13
|13
|10
|46
|46
|52
|Crawley Town
|36
|15
|7
|14
|42
|44
|52
|Colchester
|36
|13
|12
|11
|46
|42
|51
|Cambridge United
|37
|13
|11
|13
|37
|47
|50
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|11
|15
|52
|53
|44
|Stevenage
|36
|11
|10
|15
|48
|53
|43
|Yeovil
|36
|10
|9
|17
|46
|57
|39
|Port Vale
|36
|9
|10
|17
|39
|51
|37
|Crewe
|36
|11
|4
|21
|43
|59
|37
|Forest Green
|36
|10
|7
|19
|43
|61
|37
|Grimsby Town
|37
|9
|10
|18
|31
|54
|37
|Morecambe
|35
|8
|12
|15
|35
|46
|36
|Barnet
|37
|7
|9
|21
|34
|54
|30
|Chesterfield
|35
|8
|6
|21
|36
|64
|30
|Tuesday, March 13
Exeter 0, Yeovil 0
Coventry 2, Luton Town 2
Barnet 1, Port Vale 1
|Saturday, March 17
Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town 1300 GMT
Notts County vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT
Crewe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 20
Crewe vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 21
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT