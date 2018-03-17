WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — After midweek elimination from the Champions League, Manchester United looks to avoid exiting a second competition in the space of four days when it hosts Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Tottenham travels to Swansea for another last-eight match. Among four Premier League games, fourth-place Liverpool hosts Watford. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos. Developing from 1500 GMT. Separates on 4 EPL games. FA Cup sidebars on merits.

SKI--WCUP-FINALS

Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin won her seventh slalom victory of the season at the World Cup finals. Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher won the season-ending men?s World Cup giant slalom for his 58th career victory. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

RGU--ENGLAND-IRELAND

LONDON — Already crowned the Six Nations champion, Ireland looks to clinch its third Grand Slam in the northern hemisphere tournament by beating England at Twickenham. The Irish denied England a Grand Slam last year. By Foster Niumata. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-SEASON PREVIEW

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel start the Formula One season in Australia on March 25 within touching distance of further greatness. A fifth world title would move one of the drivers level with Juan Manuel Fangio and second only to Michael Schumacher's seven. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 990 words, photos.

WITH:

— CAR--F1-BOTTAS-TITLE AMBITION — Bottas ready to challenge teammate Hamilton for F1 title. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-VERSTAPPEN'S CHALLENGE — Fast and reliable Red Bull may give Verstappen F1 title shot. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-TEAMS AND DRIVERS. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CRI--PIETERSEN RETIRES

LONDON — Kevin Pietersen has said "ciao" to cricket. The former England batsman appeared to officially announce his retirement from the game in a series of posts on his social media accounts over Friday and Saturday. SENT: 200 words.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Valencia hosts Alaves aiming to move ahead of Real Madrid and into third place in the Spanish league. Las Palmas visits Deportivo La Coruna with both struggling to escape the relegation zone. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1715 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Juventus can stretch its lead over Napoli to seven points with a win at relegation-threatened Spal. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Hamburger SV hopes new coach Christian Titz can lead the side to its first win in 14 Bundesliga games at Hertha Berlin to rekindle hopes of avoiding the drop. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Montpellier and Rennes are both looking to move up to fifth place in the French league. Rennes is away at Bordeaux and Montpellier at home to midtable Dijon. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2130 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese leader FC Porto hosts Boavista with a two-point advantage over Benfica, which visits Feirense. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0000 GMT.

RGU--SIX NATIONS ROUNDUP

Some loose ends will be tied up on the final day of the Six Nations. Can already-crowned champion Ireland clinch a Grand Slam by beating England? Will Italy beat Scotland for a first win of the tournament? Will the winner of Wales against France in Cardiff finish second? By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

RGU--WALES-FRANCE

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales and France look for a win that could see them finish second in the Six Nations when they meet in Cardiff. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

RGU--ITALY-SCOTLAND

ROME — Italy hosts Scotland aiming for its first victory in the Six Nations since beating Scotland in 2015. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1530 GMT, photos

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — The defending Super Rugby champion Crusaders lost for the second match in a row, beaten 25-17 by the Dunedin-based Highlanders on Saturday. The Blues have the chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the New Zealand conference when they continue their South Africa tour at the Stormers. The Lions are expected to beat struggling Sunwolves. SENT: 520 words. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Daria Kasatkina upset Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a nearly three-hour baseline struggle and Naomi Osaka routed top-ranked Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0 in 64 minutes on Friday night to set up a final between two 20-year-olds. By Beth Harris. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GLF--BAY HILL

ORLANDO, Florida — Henrik Stenson gave himself another chance to win at Bay Hill, and he made it a little bit tougher on Tiger Woods. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PHOENIX — Cydney Clanton took the lead into the third round of the Founders Cup, the event honoring the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour in 1950. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 0300 GMT.

CYC--MILAN-SAN REMO

SAN REMO, Italy — Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski are the favorites for the first classic of the cycling season, the 294-kilometer (183-mile) Milan-San Remo. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1630 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Raptors top Mavericks 122-115 for 11th straight win. SENT: 610 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Predators beat Avalanche 4-2 to clinch playoff spot. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Ohtani rocked for 7 runs and 7 hits over 1 1/3 innings. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

— BKC--NCAA-VIRGINIA'S STUNNING EXIT — Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 810 words, photos.

