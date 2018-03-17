Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;WSW;12;78%;73%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;WNW;12;46%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;68;46;Clouds and sun;72;53;E;6;48%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;60;52;Rain tapering off;55;49;SW;8;70%;92%;1
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy and colder;33;25;Variable cloudiness;35;23;ENE;23;43%;1%;3
Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;37;33;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;SE;3;85%;85%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;69;50;Rain and drizzle;54;47;NE;6;73%;86%;1
Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;34;15;Partly sunny;34;24;S;8;88%;8%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;78;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;NNE;11;59%;58%;9
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;69;59;Showers around;68;52;W;8;68%;64%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;61;Breezy with some sun;71;62;E;13;60%;15%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Sunny and nice;79;53;NW;9;37%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;73;ESE;7;70%;65%;7
Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ESE;6;71%;55%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;77;Mostly sunny, nice;92;78;S;7;65%;28%;10
Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;59;42;Partly sunny;59;43;NW;9;54%;25%;5
Beijing, China;Some sleet;39;32;Partly sunny;55;36;E;4;53%;3%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;63;39;Cloudy and cooler;43;30;NNE;8;59%;75%;1
Berlin, Germany;Colder;31;20;Mostly sunny, cold;33;22;ENE;19;22%;0%;3
Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;70;48;A little p.m. rain;68;51;E;5;65%;91%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;62;A t-storm in spots;83;62;NW;7;64%;64%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;44;27;Cloudy and colder;35;26;NNW;9;60%;44%;1
Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, much colder;33;27;A little snow, cold;34;23;ENE;15;43%;58%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;46;Rain, breezy, cooler;48;28;E;16;63%;76%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;44;29;Cloudy and colder;36;21;E;9;50%;39%;1
Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;80;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;56;SSW;19;78%;81%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;66;A t-storm or two;86;65;NW;5;44%;91%;7
Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;53;38;Milder;59;49;NW;5;64%;69%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;80;58;Warm with some sun;90;68;SSE;9;19%;0%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;79;60;Nice with sunshine;76;61;SSE;15;69%;26%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine and nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;E;4;45%;1%;12
Chennai, India;Thunderstorms;86;79;Mostly sunny;92;77;SE;8;61%;13%;11
Chicago, United States;Rain and sleet;43;30;Sunny and milder;51;36;ENE;5;47%;3%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;89;76;WNW;6;72%;71%;12
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, colder;29;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;23;NE;21;50%;1%;3
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;N;13;68%;0%;11
Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;80;64;A t-storm in spots;81;59;SW;8;58%;44%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;91;77;A morning t-storm;89;77;NNE;8;83%;100%;8
Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;88;61;Partial sunshine;91;63;NNW;8;29%;0%;8
Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;64;33;Rain and snow shower;56;31;N;6;43%;96%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;72;Sunny and less humid;93;68;S;5;44%;2%;9
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;74;Showers around;89;72;SW;6;74%;67%;8
Dublin, Ireland;Windy and colder;37;28;Snow showers;35;31;E;25;73%;90%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;69;45;Cloudy and very warm;75;54;NNE;9;25%;14%;2
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;P.M. rain, windy;61;55;Spotty showers;62;52;WNW;19;70%;84%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;71;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SSE;12;81%;67%;2
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;SE;8;67%;28%;7
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny;84;68;E;5;64%;13%;9
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;17;Partly sunny;36;25;W;13;77%;44%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SE;9;55%;12%;11
Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;67;Humid with some sun;76;69;E;9;77%;39%;9
Honolulu, United States;Mild with some sun;85;73;Becoming cloudy;81;71;NE;10;67%;41%;4
Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;Partly sunny;92;69;SE;6;53%;16%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;High clouds;84;57;NNW;7;33%;0%;3
Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;70;60;High clouds and warm;73;52;SW;10;45%;77%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;91;77;NNE;5;69%;84%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;N;8;46%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cooler;69;56;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SSE;7;64%;42%;6
Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;66;40;Cloudy;63;42;NNW;6;30%;56%;3
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;67;Hazy sunshine;86;69;WSW;8;46%;0%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. shower;75;49;Mostly sunny;79;51;S;6;43%;25%;7
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;69;Sunny and very warm;101;70;NNE;12;8%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Snow tapering off;26;13;Cloudy and very cold;20;13;NE;12;58%;75%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;87;73;A shower in places;86;74;NE;7;60%;58%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;92;75;Clouds and sun;91;75;SW;8;63%;44%;11
Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;92;72;Sunny and less humid;95;69;SSW;5;43%;0%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm or two;94;76;E;4;70%;70%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;39;A t-storm in spots;56;39;NE;6;72%;65%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;93;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;7;71%;66%;7
Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;77;68;Clearing;75;68;S;6;76%;44%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Rain;56;48;Spotty showers;58;49;NW;12;68%;72%;2
London, United Kingdom;A bit of snow, windy;35;30;A snow shower;34;29;NE;21;64%;63%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;61;46;Partly sunny, cool;63;49;W;5;54%;2%;6
Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;WNW;7;65%;57%;8
Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;51;38;A shower in the p.m.;54;36;W;8;49%;64%;4
Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;Mostly sunny;90;83;NE;8;67%;54%;12
Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;76;Showers around;85;77;NE;5;76%;71%;6
Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;92;76;E;9;56%;13%;11
Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;90;65;Showers around;74;56;WNW;18;53%;70%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;Partly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;23%;27%;11
Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Mostly sunny;82;67;SW;5;64%;9%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Quite cold;21;6;Variable cloudiness;26;8;ENE;7;53%;0%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;89;80;Sunny and delightful;89;80;E;13;68%;26%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;83;67;Heavy rain, t-storm;74;61;SSW;14;80%;93%;1
Montreal, Canada;Very cold;20;6;Sunny, but cold;24;7;WNW;3;54%;4%;4
Moscow, Russia;Frigid;17;-3;Sunny, but cold;23;13;WSW;7;65%;6%;3
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;95;80;Sunshine;93;79;WNW;6;48%;4%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;60;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;N;6;79%;88%;10
New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;30;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;NNW;10;31%;0%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;72;50;High clouds;73;50;SE;8;56%;0%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;28;10;Partly sunny;29;14;SSE;8;85%;1%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;56;38;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SSE;6;62%;20%;5
Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;28;9;Mostly sunny;34;18;WNW;4;43%;4%;2
Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;18;5;Cold with sunshine;23;7;NW;10;54%;2%;4
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;77;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;E;5;72%;44%;11
Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;11;65%;31%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;86;73;Clearing;86;73;NE;9;65%;33%;9
Paris, France;Spotty showers;46;33;A little snow;39;29;ENE;10;60%;86%;1
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;56;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;SE;10;38%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;76;Mostly cloudy;93;77;SSE;5;53%;33%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;88;73;Showers around;88;74;NE;8;77%;94%;5
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;71;A shower in places;89;70;ENE;6;48%;55%;7
Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and colder;31;18;Mostly cloudy;28;16;ENE;12;39%;24%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;58;37;Cloudy;52;31;NW;5;64%;30%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;54;Cloudy with showers;67;54;SE;9;68%;97%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;64;54;A shower;64;53;WNW;18;77%;80%;5
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;ENE;6;62%;8%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;42;Rain and drizzle;45;38;S;12;80%;79%;2
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;30;19;Not as cold;39;25;WSW;8;51%;15%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;ENE;7;70%;16%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;86;59;Sunny and beautiful;81;60;E;6;21%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;57;46;Showers and t-storms;56;43;S;9;80%;85%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;24;18;Low clouds;32;30;W;9;71%;66%;1
San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;55;42;Cool with some sun;55;45;NNW;6;71%;3%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;ENE;8;59%;28%;12
San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;84;75;A shower in places;84;73;SE;6;67%;66%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;Partly sunny;77;64;NNW;5;77%;29%;12
Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;79;50;More sun than clouds;77;51;E;5;31%;26%;12
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;WSW;5;53%;26%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;70;A shower in spots;84;69;NE;4;70%;55%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;54;44;Spotty showers;56;45;NNW;7;71%;70%;2
Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;SSW;5;64%;66%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;56;38;A thick cloud cover;54;44;NNW;3;56%;67%;2
Shanghai, China;Overcast;55;50;Showers around;59;48;NNW;9;90%;95%;2
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;77;A stray shower;91;78;NE;13;67%;57%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;69;51;Rain ending, cooler;57;41;ESE;10;79%;84%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;84;73;Some sun, a shower;84;71;E;5;64%;64%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with some sun;30;15;Sunny, but chilly;35;25;W;8;53%;21%;2
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;87;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;71;S;14;43%;1%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;76;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;65;ESE;4;66%;34%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cold;26;23;Mostly sunny;34;29;W;13;69%;44%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;68;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;51;E;6;43%;7%;2
Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;57;38;Mostly sunny;65;43;NE;7;50%;7%;5
Tehran, Iran;Cooler;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;NW;9;26%;1%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;Mostly cloudy;83;64;ESE;4;36%;0%;5
Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;80;55;Cooler;64;52;ESE;5;54%;81%;5
Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cool;51;42;Rather cloudy;62;48;SW;11;54%;7%;3
Toronto, Canada;Sunny;38;24;Mostly sunny;43;22;N;8;55%;6%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;54;Partly sunny;75;59;SW;13;42%;0%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;64;50;Showers around;68;49;W;9;52%;68%;2
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;46;22;Mostly sunny;44;23;ESE;8;29%;1%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;52;39;A passing shower;50;37;NNE;4;64%;66%;2
Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and colder;40;25;Cloudy and cold;33;22;NNW;8;39%;44%;1
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;SE;5;48%;44%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;26;12;Not as cold;32;16;WNW;5;28%;0%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Very cold;30;16;More clouds than sun;31;17;E;15;39%;0%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;61;54;Mostly cloudy;68;58;ENE;8;60%;4%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;97;71;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;WSW;6;52%;1%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;55;33;Sunshine and mild;60;38;E;3;45%;3%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit