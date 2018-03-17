Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;WSW;12;78%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;WNW;12;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;68;46;Clouds and sun;72;53;E;6;48%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;60;52;Rain tapering off;55;49;SW;8;70%;92%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy and colder;33;25;Variable cloudiness;35;23;ENE;23;43%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;37;33;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;SE;3;85%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;69;50;Rain and drizzle;54;47;NE;6;73%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;34;15;Partly sunny;34;24;S;8;88%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;78;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;NNE;11;59%;58%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;69;59;Showers around;68;52;W;8;68%;64%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;61;Breezy with some sun;71;62;E;13;60%;15%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Sunny and nice;79;53;NW;9;37%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;73;ESE;7;70%;65%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ESE;6;71%;55%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;77;Mostly sunny, nice;92;78;S;7;65%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;59;42;Partly sunny;59;43;NW;9;54%;25%;5

Beijing, China;Some sleet;39;32;Partly sunny;55;36;E;4;53%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;63;39;Cloudy and cooler;43;30;NNE;8;59%;75%;1

Berlin, Germany;Colder;31;20;Mostly sunny, cold;33;22;ENE;19;22%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;70;48;A little p.m. rain;68;51;E;5;65%;91%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;62;A t-storm in spots;83;62;NW;7;64%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;44;27;Cloudy and colder;35;26;NNW;9;60%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, much colder;33;27;A little snow, cold;34;23;ENE;15;43%;58%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;67;46;Rain, breezy, cooler;48;28;E;16;63%;76%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;44;29;Cloudy and colder;36;21;E;9;50%;39%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;80;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;56;SSW;19;78%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;66;A t-storm or two;86;65;NW;5;44%;91%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;53;38;Milder;59;49;NW;5;64%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;80;58;Warm with some sun;90;68;SSE;9;19%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;79;60;Nice with sunshine;76;61;SSE;15;69%;26%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine and nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;E;4;45%;1%;12

Chennai, India;Thunderstorms;86;79;Mostly sunny;92;77;SE;8;61%;13%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and sleet;43;30;Sunny and milder;51;36;ENE;5;47%;3%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;89;76;WNW;6;72%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, colder;29;23;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;23;NE;21;50%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;N;13;68%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;80;64;A t-storm in spots;81;59;SW;8;58%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;91;77;A morning t-storm;89;77;NNE;8;83%;100%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;88;61;Partial sunshine;91;63;NNW;8;29%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;64;33;Rain and snow shower;56;31;N;6;43%;96%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;72;Sunny and less humid;93;68;S;5;44%;2%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;74;Showers around;89;72;SW;6;74%;67%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Windy and colder;37;28;Snow showers;35;31;E;25;73%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;69;45;Cloudy and very warm;75;54;NNE;9;25%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;P.M. rain, windy;61;55;Spotty showers;62;52;WNW;19;70%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;71;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SSE;12;81%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;SE;8;67%;28%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny;84;68;E;5;64%;13%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;17;Partly sunny;36;25;W;13;77%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;SE;9;55%;12%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;67;Humid with some sun;76;69;E;9;77%;39%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mild with some sun;85;73;Becoming cloudy;81;71;NE;10;67%;41%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;Partly sunny;92;69;SE;6;53%;16%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;High clouds;84;57;NNW;7;33%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;70;60;High clouds and warm;73;52;SW;10;45%;77%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;91;77;NNE;5;69%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;N;8;46%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cooler;69;56;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SSE;7;64%;42%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;66;40;Cloudy;63;42;NNW;6;30%;56%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;67;Hazy sunshine;86;69;WSW;8;46%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. shower;75;49;Mostly sunny;79;51;S;6;43%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;104;69;Sunny and very warm;101;70;NNE;12;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow tapering off;26;13;Cloudy and very cold;20;13;NE;12;58%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;87;73;A shower in places;86;74;NE;7;60%;58%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;92;75;Clouds and sun;91;75;SW;8;63%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;92;72;Sunny and less humid;95;69;SSW;5;43%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm or two;94;76;E;4;70%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;39;A t-storm in spots;56;39;NE;6;72%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;93;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;7;71%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;77;68;Clearing;75;68;S;6;76%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain;56;48;Spotty showers;58;49;NW;12;68%;72%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of snow, windy;35;30;A snow shower;34;29;NE;21;64%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;61;46;Partly sunny, cool;63;49;W;5;54%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;WNW;7;65%;57%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;51;38;A shower in the p.m.;54;36;W;8;49%;64%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;Mostly sunny;90;83;NE;8;67%;54%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;76;Showers around;85;77;NE;5;76%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;92;76;E;9;56%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;90;65;Showers around;74;56;WNW;18;53%;70%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;Partly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;23%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Mostly sunny;82;67;SW;5;64%;9%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Quite cold;21;6;Variable cloudiness;26;8;ENE;7;53%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;89;80;Sunny and delightful;89;80;E;13;68%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;83;67;Heavy rain, t-storm;74;61;SSW;14;80%;93%;1

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;20;6;Sunny, but cold;24;7;WNW;3;54%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;17;-3;Sunny, but cold;23;13;WSW;7;65%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;95;80;Sunshine;93;79;WNW;6;48%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;60;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;N;6;79%;88%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;30;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;NNW;10;31%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;72;50;High clouds;73;50;SE;8;56%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;28;10;Partly sunny;29;14;SSE;8;85%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;56;38;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SSE;6;62%;20%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;28;9;Mostly sunny;34;18;WNW;4;43%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;18;5;Cold with sunshine;23;7;NW;10;54%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;85;77;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;E;5;72%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;11;65%;31%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;86;73;Clearing;86;73;NE;9;65%;33%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;46;33;A little snow;39;29;ENE;10;60%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;56;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;SE;10;38%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;76;Mostly cloudy;93;77;SSE;5;53%;33%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;88;73;Showers around;88;74;NE;8;77%;94%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;91;71;A shower in places;89;70;ENE;6;48%;55%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and colder;31;18;Mostly cloudy;28;16;ENE;12;39%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;58;37;Cloudy;52;31;NW;5;64%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;54;Cloudy with showers;67;54;SE;9;68%;97%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;64;54;A shower;64;53;WNW;18;77%;80%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;ENE;6;62%;8%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;42;Rain and drizzle;45;38;S;12;80%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;30;19;Not as cold;39;25;WSW;8;51%;15%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;ENE;7;70%;16%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;86;59;Sunny and beautiful;81;60;E;6;21%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;57;46;Showers and t-storms;56;43;S;9;80%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;24;18;Low clouds;32;30;W;9;71%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;55;42;Cool with some sun;55;45;NNW;6;71%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;ENE;8;59%;28%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;84;75;A shower in places;84;73;SE;6;67%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;Partly sunny;77;64;NNW;5;77%;29%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;79;50;More sun than clouds;77;51;E;5;31%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;WSW;5;53%;26%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;70;A shower in spots;84;69;NE;4;70%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;54;44;Spotty showers;56;45;NNW;7;71%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;42;Cloudy with a shower;54;40;SSW;5;64%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;56;38;A thick cloud cover;54;44;NNW;3;56%;67%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast;55;50;Showers around;59;48;NNW;9;90%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;77;A stray shower;91;78;NE;13;67%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;69;51;Rain ending, cooler;57;41;ESE;10;79%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;84;73;Some sun, a shower;84;71;E;5;64%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with some sun;30;15;Sunny, but chilly;35;25;W;8;53%;21%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;87;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;71;S;14;43%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;76;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;65;ESE;4;66%;34%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cold;26;23;Mostly sunny;34;29;W;13;69%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;68;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;51;E;6;43%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;57;38;Mostly sunny;65;43;NE;7;50%;7%;5

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;NW;9;26%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;Mostly cloudy;83;64;ESE;4;36%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;80;55;Cooler;64;52;ESE;5;54%;81%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cool;51;42;Rather cloudy;62;48;SW;11;54%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;38;24;Mostly sunny;43;22;N;8;55%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;54;Partly sunny;75;59;SW;13;42%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;64;50;Showers around;68;49;W;9;52%;68%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;46;22;Mostly sunny;44;23;ESE;8;29%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;52;39;A passing shower;50;37;NNE;4;64%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and colder;40;25;Cloudy and cold;33;22;NNW;8;39%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;SE;5;48%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;26;12;Not as cold;32;16;WNW;5;28%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Very cold;30;16;More clouds than sun;31;17;E;15;39%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;61;54;Mostly cloudy;68;58;ENE;8;60%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;97;71;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;WSW;6;52%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;55;33;Sunshine and mild;60;38;E;3;45%;3%;5

