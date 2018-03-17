Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;WSW;19;78%;73%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, less humid;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;WNW;19;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;20;8;Clouds and sun;22;12;E;10;48%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;15;11;Rain tapering off;13;9;SW;12;70%;92%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy and colder;0;-4;Variable cloudiness;2;-5;ENE;37;43%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;3;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;SE;5;85%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;21;10;Rain and drizzle;12;8;NE;10;73%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;1;-9;Partly sunny;1;-5;S;13;88%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;NNE;18;59%;58%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;20;15;Showers around;20;11;W;12;68%;64%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;16;Breezy with some sun;22;17;E;22;60%;15%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and nice;26;12;NW;14;37%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;23;ESE;11;70%;65%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ESE;10;71%;55%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;S;12;65%;28%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;15;54%;25%;5

Beijing, China;Some sleet;4;0;Partly sunny;13;2;E;6;53%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;17;4;Cloudy and cooler;6;-1;NNE;13;59%;75%;1

Berlin, Germany;Colder;-1;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-6;ENE;31;22%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;21;9;A little p.m. rain;20;10;E;8;65%;91%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;NW;11;64%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;6;-3;Cloudy and colder;2;-4;NNW;15;60%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, much colder;0;-3;A little snow, cold;1;-5;ENE;25;43%;58%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;8;Rain, breezy, cooler;9;-2;E;26;63%;76%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;7;-2;Cloudy and colder;2;-6;E;14;50%;39%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;27;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;13;SSW;30;78%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;19;A t-storm or two;30;18;NW;8;44%;91%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;12;3;Milder;15;10;NW;8;64%;69%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;27;14;Warm with some sun;32;20;SSE;14;19%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;26;16;Nice with sunshine;24;16;SSE;23;69%;26%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;E;6;45%;1%;12

Chennai, India;Thunderstorms;30;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;SE;13;61%;13%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and sleet;6;-1;Sunny and milder;11;2;ENE;9;47%;3%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;25;WNW;10;72%;71%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, colder;-2;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-5;NE;33;50%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;N;20;68%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;15;SW;13;58%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;33;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;NNE;12;83%;100%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and nice;31;16;Partial sunshine;33;17;NNW;13;29%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;18;1;Rain and snow shower;13;-1;N;9;43%;96%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny and less humid;34;20;S;9;44%;2%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;Showers around;32;22;SW;9;74%;67%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Windy and colder;3;-2;Snow showers;2;-1;E;40;73%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, mild;21;7;Cloudy and very warm;24;12;NNE;14;25%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;P.M. rain, windy;16;13;Spotty showers;17;11;WNW;30;70%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SSE;20;81%;67%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;SE;13;67%;28%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;7;64%;13%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;21;77%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SE;15;55%;12%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;19;Humid with some sun;24;20;E;15;77%;39%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mild with some sun;30;23;Becoming cloudy;27;22;NE;17;67%;41%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;9;53%;16%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;High clouds;29;14;NNW;12;33%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, pleasant;21;15;High clouds and warm;23;11;SW;16;45%;77%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;25;NNE;8;69%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;N;13;46%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Overcast and cooler;20;13;Mostly cloudy;22;13;SSE;11;64%;42%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;19;4;Cloudy;17;5;NNW;9;30%;56%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sunshine;30;20;WSW;14;46%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. shower;24;9;Mostly sunny;26;10;S;10;43%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;21;Sunny and very warm;38;21;NNE;19;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow tapering off;-3;-10;Cloudy and very cold;-7;-10;NE;20;58%;75%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;23;A shower in places;30;23;NE;11;60%;58%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;SW;12;63%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;22;Sunny and less humid;35;21;SSW;9;43%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm or two;34;25;E;7;70%;70%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;NE;10;72%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;12;71%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;20;Clearing;24;20;S;10;76%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain;13;9;Spotty showers;15;10;NW;19;68%;72%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of snow, windy;2;-1;A snow shower;1;-2;NE;34;64%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;16;8;Partly sunny, cool;17;9;W;8;54%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;12;65%;57%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;11;3;A shower in the p.m.;12;2;W;13;49%;64%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Mostly sunny;32;28;NE;13;67%;54%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;24;Showers around;30;25;NE;9;76%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;15;56%;13%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;32;18;Showers around;24;13;WNW;29;53%;70%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Partly sunny;27;13;SSE;8;23%;27%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;SW;9;64%;9%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Quite cold;-6;-15;Variable cloudiness;-3;-14;ENE;11;53%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Sunny and delightful;31;27;E;21;68%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;29;19;Heavy rain, t-storm;23;16;SSW;23;80%;93%;1

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-7;-15;Sunny, but cold;-4;-14;WNW;5;54%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-9;-19;Sunny, but cold;-5;-10;WSW;11;65%;6%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;35;27;Sunshine;34;26;WNW;10;48%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;N;10;79%;88%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;NNW;16;31%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;22;10;High clouds;23;10;SE;13;56%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;-2;-12;Partly sunny;-2;-10;SSE;13;85%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;13;3;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SSE;9;62%;20%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;-2;-13;Mostly sunny;1;-8;WNW;6;43%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-8;-15;Cold with sunshine;-5;-14;NW;16;54%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;E;9;72%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;18;65%;31%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;30;23;Clearing;30;23;NE;14;65%;33%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;8;1;A little snow;4;-1;ENE;16;60%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;SE;16;38%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SSE;9;53%;33%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;31;23;Showers around;31;24;NE;13;77%;94%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;22;A shower in places;32;21;ENE;9;48%;55%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and colder;-1;-8;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;ENE;19;39%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;15;3;Cloudy;11;-1;NW;8;64%;30%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Cloudy with showers;20;12;SE;15;68%;97%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;18;12;A shower;18;12;WNW;29;77%;80%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;10;62%;8%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Rain and drizzle;7;3;S;20;80%;79%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;Not as cold;4;-4;WSW;13;51%;15%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;ENE;12;70%;16%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;30;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;15;E;10;21%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;14;8;Showers and t-storms;13;6;S;15;80%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-4;-8;Low clouds;0;-1;W;15;71%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;13;6;Cool with some sun;13;7;NNW;9;71%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;13;59%;28%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;29;24;A shower in places;29;23;SE;10;67%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;9;77%;29%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;10;More sun than clouds;25;11;E;9;31%;26%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;WSW;8;53%;26%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;21;A shower in spots;29;21;NE;6;70%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;12;7;Spotty showers;13;7;NNW;12;71%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Cloudy with a shower;12;4;SSW;9;64%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;13;3;A thick cloud cover;12;7;NNW;5;56%;67%;2

Shanghai, China;Overcast;13;10;Showers around;15;9;NNW;15;90%;95%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A stray shower;33;25;NE;20;67%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;21;10;Rain ending, cooler;14;5;ESE;17;79%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;22;E;8;64%;64%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cold with some sun;-1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;2;-4;W;12;53%;21%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;22;S;22;43%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;24;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;19;ESE;7;66%;34%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-2;W;20;69%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warmer;20;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;11;E;9;43%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;14;3;Mostly sunny;18;6;NE;11;50%;7%;5

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;NW;15;26%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Mostly cloudy;29;18;ESE;7;36%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;26;13;Cooler;18;11;ESE;9;54%;81%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and cool;11;6;Rather cloudy;17;9;SW;18;54%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;4;-4;Mostly sunny;6;-6;N;12;55%;6%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;12;Partly sunny;24;15;SW;21;42%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;18;10;Showers around;20;9;W;14;52%;68%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-5;Mostly sunny;6;-5;ESE;13;29%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;11;4;A passing shower;10;3;NNE;6;64%;66%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and colder;4;-4;Cloudy and cold;1;-6;NNW;12;39%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;SE;8;48%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very cold;-4;-11;Not as cold;0;-9;WNW;9;28%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Very cold;-1;-9;More clouds than sun;-1;-8;E;24;39%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;12;Mostly cloudy;20;14;ENE;12;60%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;36;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;WSW;9;52%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;13;1;Sunshine and mild;16;3;E;5;45%;3%;5

