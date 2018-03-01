Taiwan minister without portfolio heads to U.S. to avert steel tariffs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) will leave for the United States Sunday at the head of the delegation hoping to avert steel and aluminum tariffs.

President Donald Trump recently caused fears of a global trade war with his announcement that he would impose tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum products. Taiwan reportedly supplies about 5 percent of the U.S. imports likely to be hit by the tariffs.

Deng and his delegation will visit the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative during their stay in Washington, the Central News Agency reported.

The announcement of Deng’s trip also comes less than a day after President Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act into law, a document which allows for higher-ranking meetings and visits by administration members of the two countries.

The former economics minister told CNA he would stay in the U.S. for about a week, but the precise nature of his itinerary and the level of the Trump Administration officials he was going to meet had not been fixed yet.

Because Taiwanese steel and aluminum exports did not pose a threat to U.S. products, Deng said he would try and obtain an exemption from the eventual tariffs, which are scheduled to go into effect on March 23. In the U.S., representatives of about ten Taiwanese steel producers would team up with his delegation of trade officials, the minister said.