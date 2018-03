BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,0268

Super Rugby Glance

Super Rugby Australia Conference P W D L PF PA Pts Melbourne 3 3 0 0 115 46 15 Queensland 3 2 0 1 57 69 8 ACT 4 2 0 2 76 93 8 New South Wales 3 1 1 1 86 89 6 Sunwolves 3 0 0 3 64 119 1 New Zealand Conference P W D L PF PA Pts Highlanders 3 3 0 0 99 66 13 Hurricanes 3 2 0 1 82 49 10 Crusaders 4 2 0 2 126 105 10 Chiefs 3 2 0 1 91 94 8 Blues 3 1 0 2 93 103 6 South Africa Conference P W D L PF PA Pts Lions 4 3 0 1 157 119 15 Sharks 4 1 1 2 110 96 9 Bulls 4 1 0 3 98 129 5 Stormers 4 1 0 3 98 132 5 Jaquares 4 1 0 3 94 137 4

___

Round 5 All Times GMT Friday, March 16 Waikato, New Zealand

Chiefs 41, Bulls 28

Saturday, March 17 Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders 25, Crusaders 17

Canberra, Australia

ACT 24, Sharks 17

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. Blues, 1305

Johannesburg

Lions vs. Sunwolves, 1515

Buenos Aires

Jaguares vs. Queensland, 2140

Sunday, March 18 Sydney

New South Wales vs. Melbourne, 0505

Bye: Hurricanes

___

Round 6 Friday, March 23 Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Bulls, 0635

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne vs. Sharks, 0845

Saturday, March 24 Tokyo

Sunwolves vs. Chiefs, 0415

Wellingon, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Highlanders, 0635

Cape Town, South Afrida

Stormers vs. Queensland, 1515

Buenos Aires

Jaguares vs. Lions, 2140

Byes: ACT, Blues, New South Wales