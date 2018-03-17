Cold air mass to bring temperatures down across Taiwan

Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The arrival of a continental cold air mass March 21 is forecast to bring temperatures down across Taiwan from March 21-23, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Saturday.

The cold air mass is expected to bring temperatures down to 13-15 degrees Celsius in areas north of central Taiwan, and to 17-19 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, over the three-day period, CWB weather forecaster Lin Po-tung said.

The coldest day is likely to be March 22, with temperatures expected to return to a relatively warmer level from March 23, he said.

Meanwhile, northern and northeastern Taiwan saw cooler weather Saturday due to the influence of northeasterly winds.

Lin said these places could see warmer weather Sunday, when the northeasterly winds weaken. (By Christie Chen)