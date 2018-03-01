Taiwan-Europe Wind Industry Summit held in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Last week, the “Taiwan – Europe Wind Industry Summit: Supply Chain Building and Green Talent Training” event was hosted in Taichung, Taiwan bringing together governmental agencies, researchers, and private enterprises to discuss the future development of wind energy in Taiwan.



The event was held in Taichung City Hall on March 15, and attracted more than 500 attendees. The summit offered a forum for experts and planners to discuss talent cultivation and localization strategies to help reach anticipated goals for sustainable energy production in Taiwan.

As a step to realize Taiwan’s innovative development strategy, and its goal of maximizing renewable energy production to go nuclear-free by 2025, a letter of intent to establish a “Taiwan Wind Power Training Center” was signed by several agencies and industry representatives at the summit.

The aim of such a training center is to act as a cooperative platform to develop the local supply chain in Taiwan and to help nurture industry specialists which will help expand the local wind industry with effective localization strategies.

According to the report at Asia One, the event was attended by representatives from the Taichung City Government Economic Development Bureau, the European Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, the Taiwan International Ports Corporation, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre, TUV Rheinland as well as the Taiwan Wind Turbine Industry Association.



Asia One quotes the Ministry of Economic Affairs as forecasting that up to NT$33.2 billion (US$1.13 billion) will be invested in developing the domestic wind industry over the next 7 years. The value output anticipated by 2025 is around NT$121.8 billion (US$4,17 billion).



Taiwan’s “Forward looking Infrastructure Development Program” aims to produce a cumulative 4.2GW of electricity from both on and off shore wind farms before 2025. Developers are now in the process of planning internationally competitive wind-farms to reach the target, and Taichung Port is expected to play a crucial role in the supply chain and construction of sites throughout central Taiwan.



According to the report, Taiwan is moving quickly and effectively to achieve its new energy policies, but one of the primary difficulties Taiwan faces is lack of engineering expertise, especially in dealing with the construction, operation, and maintenance of off-shore facilities.

For that reason, Taiwan is partnering with various European companies like TUV Rheinland to focus on cultivating professional talent in the industry over the coming years.