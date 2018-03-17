4 missing in building collapse near Kenya capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenya police official says at least four people are feared trapped in rubble after a four-story building collapsed in the city's outskirts.

Joseph Gichangi, the police chief of the Ruai area, said a watchman who left the building, a guest house, shortly before it collapsed reported four guests inside.

Kenya's military was leading rescue operations.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country's buildings to see if they were up to standard. The National Construction Authority found 58 percent of buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.