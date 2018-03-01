  1. Home
Japan's Peach Aviation to gobble up Vanilla Air by 2020

The two ANA affiliates will form Japan's biggest budget carrier

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/17 16:59

ANA to merge Peach Aviation with Vanilla Air by 2020 (photo courtesy of lasta29) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – ANA Holdings will merge Vanilla Air and Peach Aviation to form Japan’s largest low-cost carrier by 2020, reports said Saturday.

At present, the two airlines specialize in flights to cities in Taiwan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, but the new merged entity, likely to bear the name Peach, is expected to reach destinations further afield, including India, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

The new airline will overtake Japan’s current top low-cost carrier, Jetstar Japan, of which Australia’s Qantas and Japan Airlines each own a third.

Pilots from Peach and Vanilla will be able to fly each other’s aircraft, because both airlines use Airbus A320 planes, while a global shortage of pilots and maintenance crew means their jobs will survive the merger, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Peach and Vanilla are reportedly popular with younger travelers, while parent ANA mainly attracts business people.

Asian aviation demand is expected to grow by at least 5 percent a year over the next 20 years, the Nikkei Asian Review wrote.
ANA
Peach Aviation
Vanilla Air
low-cost carriers
India

