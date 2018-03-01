National Taiwan University president-elect accused of teaching in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University (NTU) President-elect Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) has been accused of not reporting several teaching jobs in China in the latest development surrounding the controversial academic.

On January 5, a selection committee chose Kuan, a former National Development Council minister, to head Taiwan’s most prestigious university. However, protests soon arose because Kuan had not reported his position as an independent board member at an affiliate of the Fubon Financial Group, one of whose owners sat on the NTU selection committee.

Accusations also came to light that Kuan might have plagiarized a student’s work for one of his own academic papers, a charge he rebutted.

Amid the allegations, the Ministry of Education did not go ahead with his expected appointment as NTU president on February 1.

On Friday, a report in the Chinese-language Liberty Times alleged that since 2005, Kuan had illegally taught classes at three schools in China, Xiamen University, Xi’an Jiaotong University and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan.

The Academia Sinica, where Kuan worked, said it had no record of him registering his outside jobs, in a violation of its rules, the Liberty Times reported. The paper phoned Xiamen University, where an official said Kuan would travel there up to three times a year, spending up to a month each time assisting international students with their Ph.D. classes in finance.

The Ministry of Education said it was not legal for full-time professors at Taiwanese universities to also serve at Chinese institutions of higher education. Agreements between colleges on both sides were possible but had to be applied for and reported to the ministry, according to the Liberty Times.