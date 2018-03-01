Taipei celebrates first Spanish Language Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While most of the world is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day Saturday, Taipei City played host to Taiwan’s first-ever Spanish Language Day.

Most of the country’s remaining 20 official diplomatic allies are Spanish-speaking countries in Central and South America and in the Caribbean.

The weekend event in the capital features movies and documentaries, music and dancing, traditional food and language classes. A second day of activities on Sunday will center on the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, the Central News Agency reported.

The Spanish Language Day was the first event planned by a task force formed about six months ago to promote the study of the language in Taiwan, Spanish representative Jose Luis Echaniz Cobas said at the opening. The group was supported by the embassies of the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Paraguay, and by the representative offices of Spain, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), he said.

Five universities in Taiwan have Spanish language departments, and one of the aims of the event was to promote the study of the language, which could result in better job opportunities and in a boost to Taiwan’s competitiveness, Echaniz said.

A representative from AIT, Jesse Curtis, mentioned how more than 38 million residents of the United States spoke Spanish, making it the country’s second language, as it played a prominent role in many holiday destinations such as Florida and Texas.

Vice Foreign Minister Jose Maria Liu (劉德立) said that as Taiwan also hosted a Latin American carnival, one could say that 2018 was the country’s “Spanish Language Year.” He emphasized that as trade relations with Latin American countries intensified, more Spanish-speaking talent would be welcome, according to CNA.