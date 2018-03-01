Xi Jinping re-elected as president of China, Wang Qishan is vice president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping (習近平) was re-elected as president of China with a unanimous vote, while his former anti-corruption tsar Wang Qishan (王岐山) is the new vice president.

Originally, it would have been Xi’s second and final term as head of state, but last week, the National People’s Congress (NPC) approved a controversial proposal to abolish term limits, in effect allowing Xi to continue for as many terms as he likes.

During the vote on term limits, fewer than ten people voted against or abstained, but Saturday’s presidential vote was unanimous, with 2,970 NPC members approving a new term for Xi.

Wang received 2,969 votes in favor and one against, Hong Kong’s English-language South China Morning Post reported.

Wang, 69, who headed Xi’s campaign against corrupt officials and rivals over the past few years until he stepped down last October, was expected to receive the mission of handling international relations, including sensitive issues like the threat of a trade war with the United States.

At Saturday morning’s meeting, the NPC also confirmed Xi in another important position, that of chairman of the state military commission, the South China Morning Post reported.