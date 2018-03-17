Fearing isolation, Taiwan cheers US law expanding contacts

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is cheering a new U.S. law signed by President Donald Trump that encourages expanded contacts between officials from Washington and the self-governing island democracy.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that, following the signing of the Taiwan Travel Act, the island's government would "continue to uphold the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit to maintain close contact and communication with the U.S."

The statement thanked the Trump administration for "friendly acts" and the U.S. Congress for "goodwill shown by friends."

China, which claims Taiwan as its own and has been seeking to isolate it diplomatically, protested the law. It said it violates U.S. commitments not to restore direct official contacts with Taiwan that were severed when Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.