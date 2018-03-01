95 employees hired to work on Metro in Taichung, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City government announced March 17 that 95 additional staff members have been hired to work on the Taichung Metro green line project.

The salaries of the 95 new employees range from NT$35,000 to NT$69,000 a month (US$1,200 to US$2,300).

A Taichung Metro representative said that the construction of the green line is currently 76% complete, reported CNA. The construction is estimated to be finished by the end of 2018 and the green line is estimated to be running by 2020.

The following sectors received new staff: transportation, maintenance, information, projects, design, finance, accounting. Several management roles have also been filled.

In addition to the 95 staff already hired, 65 more are on a waiting list to be employed in the future, said CNA.

“We have provided staff with a fair and encouraging salary and benefits package,” said a Metro representative. Several new recruits have already been enrolled in training courses to advance their skill sets.

The Taichung Metro will continue hiring through March 30.