|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|70
|48
|18
|4
|100
|257
|198
|Boston
|69
|44
|17
|8
|96
|232
|179
|Toronto
|71
|42
|22
|7
|91
|239
|204
|Washington
|71
|41
|23
|7
|89
|222
|208
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|237
|218
|Columbus
|71
|38
|28
|5
|81
|198
|198
|Philadelphia
|71
|35
|25
|11
|81
|208
|210
|New Jersey
|70
|36
|26
|8
|80
|212
|211
|Florida
|68
|35
|26
|7
|77
|208
|212
|Carolina
|70
|30
|29
|11
|71
|188
|218
|N.Y. Rangers
|71
|32
|32
|7
|71
|205
|227
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|30
|31
|10
|70
|228
|258
|Montreal
|71
|26
|33
|12
|64
|182
|226
|Detroit
|70
|26
|33
|11
|63
|181
|215
|Ottawa
|70
|26
|33
|11
|63
|196
|242
|Buffalo
|70
|22
|36
|12
|56
|167
|229
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|71
|47
|14
|10
|104
|232
|178
|Vegas
|70
|45
|20
|5
|95
|238
|195
|Winnipeg
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|236
|187
|San Jose
|71
|39
|23
|9
|87
|214
|196
|Minnesota
|70
|39
|24
|7
|85
|217
|203
|Los Angeles
|71
|39
|26
|6
|84
|207
|178
|Colorado
|71
|38
|25
|8
|84
|226
|208
|Dallas
|72
|38
|26
|8
|84
|207
|193
|Anaheim
|71
|35
|24
|12
|82
|198
|193
|Calgary
|72
|35
|27
|10
|80
|202
|213
|St. Louis
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|192
|186
|Chicago
|71
|30
|33
|8
|68
|201
|213
|Edmonton
|70
|30
|35
|5
|65
|196
|226
|Vancouver
|71
|25
|37
|9
|59
|183
|231
|Arizona
|70
|23
|36
|11
|57
|169
|225
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Washington 7, N.Y. Islanders 3
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 3
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3
Florida 3, Boston 0
Winnipeg 6, Chicago 2
Colorado 4, St. Louis 1
Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1
Nashville 3, Arizona 2
|Friday's Games
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT
Nashville 4, Colorado 2
San Jose 7, Calgary 4
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.