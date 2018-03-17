  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/17 11:41
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198
Boston 69 44 17 8 96 232 179
Toronto 71 42 22 7 91 239 204
Washington 71 41 23 7 89 222 208
Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218
Columbus 71 38 28 5 81 198 198
Philadelphia 71 35 25 11 81 208 210
New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211
Florida 68 35 26 7 77 208 212
Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218
N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227
N.Y. Islanders 71 30 31 10 70 228 258
Montreal 71 26 33 12 64 182 226
Detroit 70 26 33 11 63 181 215
Ottawa 70 26 33 11 63 196 242
Buffalo 70 22 36 12 56 167 229
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 71 47 14 10 104 232 178
Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195
Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187
Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203
San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192
Los Angeles 71 39 26 6 84 207 178
Colorado 71 38 25 8 84 226 208
Dallas 72 38 26 8 84 207 193
Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193
Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206
St. Louis 70 37 28 5 79 192 186
Chicago 71 30 33 8 68 201 213
Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226
Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231
Arizona 70 23 36 11 57 169 225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Washington 7, N.Y. Islanders 3

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Florida 3, Boston 0

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 2

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Nashville 4, Colorado 2

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.