2018 Formula One Teams and Drivers

MERCEDES
Base: Brackley, England
Constructors' Championships: 4
2017 Constructors' Championship: 1st
Engine: Mercedes
Team Principal: Toto Wolff
___
Lewis Hamilton
From: Britain
Age: 33
Debut: 2007 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 208
Wins: 62
Pole Positions: 72 (F1 record)
2017 Drivers' Championship: 1st
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2008 with McLaren, 2014, 2015, 2017 with Mercedes)
___
Valterri Bottas
From: Finland
Age: 28
Debut: 2013 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 98
Wins: 3
Pole Positions: 4
2017 Drivers' Championship: 3rd
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 3rd
___
FERRARI
Base: Maranello, Italy
Constructors' Championships: 16
2017 Constructors' Championship: 2nd
Engine: Ferrari
Team Principal: Maurizio Arrivabene
___
Sebastian Vettel
From: Germany
Age: 30
Debut: 2007 United States Grand Prix
Races: 199
Wins: 47
Pole Positions: 50
2017 Drivers' Championship: 2nd
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 with Red Bull)
___
Kimi Raikkonen
From: Finland
Age: 38
Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 273
Wins: 20
Pole Positions: 17
2017 Drivers' Championship: 4th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2007 with Ferrari)
___
RED BULL
Base: Milton Keynes, England
Constructors' Championships: 4
2017 Constructors' Championship: 3rd
Engine: Renault
Team Principal: Christian Horner
___
Max Verstappen
From: Netherlands
Age: 20
Debut: 2015 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 60
Wins: 3
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 6th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 5th (2016)
___
Daniel Ricciardo
From: Australia
Age: 28
Debut: 2011 British Grand Prix
Races: 129
Wins: 5
Pole Positions: 1
2017 Drivers' Championship: 5th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 3rd (2014, 2016).
___
FORCE INDIA
Base: Silverstone, England
Constructors' Championships: 0
2017 Constructors' Championship: 4th
Engine: Mercedes
Team Principal: Vijay Mallya
___
Sergio Perez
From: Mexico
Age: 28
Debut: 2011 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 136
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 7th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 7th (2016, 2017)
___
Esteban Ocon
From: France
Age: 21
Debut: 2016 Belgian Grand Prix
Races: 29
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 8th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 8th
___
WILLIAMS
Base: Grove, England
Constructors' Championships: 9
2017 Constructors' Championship: 5th
Engine: Mercedes
Team Principal: Frank Williams
___
Lance Stroll
From: Canada
Age: 19
Debut: 2017 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 20
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 12th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 12th
___
Sergey Sirotkin
From: Russia
Age: 22
No races
___
RENAULT
Base: Enstone, England
Constructors' Championships: 2
2017 Constructors' Championship: 6th
Engine: Renault
Team Principal: Cyril Abiteboul
___
Carlos Sainz Jr.
From: Spain
Age: 23
Debut: 2015 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 60
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 9th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 9th
___
Nico Hulkenberg
From: Germany
Age: 30
Debut: 2010 Bahrain Grand Prix
Races: 137
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 1
2017 Drivers' Championship: 10th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 9th (2014 with Sauber, 2016 with Force India)
___
TORO ROSSO
Base: Faenza, Italy
Constructors' Championships: 0
2017 Constructors' Championship: 7th
Engine: Honda
Team Principal: Franz Tost
___
Pierre Gasly
From: France
Age: 22
Debut: 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix
Races: 5
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 21st
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 21st
___
Brendon Hartley
From: New Zealand
Age: 28
Debut: 2017 United States Grand Prix
Races: 4
2017 Drivers' Championship: 23rd
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 23rd
___
HAAS
Base: Kannapolis, United States
Constructors' Championships: 0
2017 Constructors' Championship: 8th
Engine: Ferrari
Team Principal: Gene Haas
___
Romain Grosjean
From: France
Age: 31
Debut: 2009 European Grand Prix
Races: 124
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 13th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 7th (2013 with Lotus)
___
Kevin Magnussen
From: Denmark
Age: 25
Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 61
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers Championship: 14th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 11th (2014 with McLaren)
___
MCLAREN
Base: Woking, England
Constructors' Championships: 8
2017 Constructors' Championship: 9th
Engine: Renault
Team Principal: Eric Boullier
___
Fernando Alonso
From: Spain
Age: 36
Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 293
Wins: 32
Pole Positions: 22
2017 Drivers' Championship: 15th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2005, 2006 with Renault)
___
Stoffel Vandoorne
From: Belgium
Age: 25
Debut: 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix
Races: 21
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 16th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 16th
___
SAUBER
Base: Hinwil, Switzerland
Constructors' Championships: 0
2017 Constructors' Championship: 10th
Engine: Ferrari
Team Principal: Frederic Vasseur
___
Marcus Ericsson
From: Sweden
Age: 27
Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix
Races: 76
Wins: 0
Pole Positions: 0
2017 Drivers' Championship: 20th
Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 18th (2015 with Sauber)
___
Charles Leclerc
From: France
Age: 20
No races
___
