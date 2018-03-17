2018 Formula One Teams and Drivers

MERCEDES

Base: Brackley, England

Constructors' Championships: 4

2017 Constructors' Championship: 1st

Engine: Mercedes

Team Principal: Toto Wolff

___

Lewis Hamilton

From: Britain

Age: 33

Debut: 2007 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 208

Wins: 62

Pole Positions: 72 (F1 record)

2017 Drivers' Championship: 1st

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2008 with McLaren, 2014, 2015, 2017 with Mercedes)

___

Valterri Bottas

From: Finland

Age: 28

Debut: 2013 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 98

Wins: 3

Pole Positions: 4

2017 Drivers' Championship: 3rd

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 3rd

___

FERRARI

Base: Maranello, Italy

Constructors' Championships: 16

2017 Constructors' Championship: 2nd

Engine: Ferrari

Team Principal: Maurizio Arrivabene

___

Sebastian Vettel

From: Germany

Age: 30

Debut: 2007 United States Grand Prix

Races: 199

Wins: 47

Pole Positions: 50

2017 Drivers' Championship: 2nd

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 with Red Bull)

___

Kimi Raikkonen

From: Finland

Age: 38

Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 273

Wins: 20

Pole Positions: 17

2017 Drivers' Championship: 4th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2007 with Ferrari)

___

RED BULL

Base: Milton Keynes, England

Constructors' Championships: 4

2017 Constructors' Championship: 3rd

Engine: Renault

Team Principal: Christian Horner

___

Max Verstappen

From: Netherlands

Age: 20

Debut: 2015 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 60

Wins: 3

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 6th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 5th (2016)

___

Daniel Ricciardo

From: Australia

Age: 28

Debut: 2011 British Grand Prix

Races: 129

Wins: 5

Pole Positions: 1

2017 Drivers' Championship: 5th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 3rd (2014, 2016).

___

FORCE INDIA

Base: Silverstone, England

Constructors' Championships: 0

2017 Constructors' Championship: 4th

Engine: Mercedes

Team Principal: Vijay Mallya

___

Sergio Perez

From: Mexico

Age: 28

Debut: 2011 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 136

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 7th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 7th (2016, 2017)

___

Esteban Ocon

From: France

Age: 21

Debut: 2016 Belgian Grand Prix

Races: 29

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 8th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 8th

___

WILLIAMS

Base: Grove, England

Constructors' Championships: 9

2017 Constructors' Championship: 5th

Engine: Mercedes

Team Principal: Frank Williams

___

Lance Stroll

From: Canada

Age: 19

Debut: 2017 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 20

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

Fastest Laps: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 12th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 12th

___

Sergey Sirotkin

From: Russia

Age: 22

No races

___

RENAULT

Base: Enstone, England

Constructors' Championships: 2

2017 Constructors' Championship: 6th

Engine: Renault

Team Principal: Cyril Abiteboul

___

Carlos Sainz Jr.

From: Spain

Age: 23

Debut: 2015 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 60

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 9th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 9th

___

Nico Hulkenberg

From: Germany

Age: 30

Debut: 2010 Bahrain Grand Prix

Races: 137

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 1

2017 Drivers' Championship: 10th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 9th (2014 with Sauber, 2016 with Force India)

___

TORO ROSSO

Base: Faenza, Italy

Constructors' Championships: 0

2017 Constructors' Championship: 7th

Engine: Honda

Team Principal: Franz Tost

___

Pierre Gasly

From: France

Age: 22

Debut: 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Races: 5

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 21st

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 21st

___

Brendon Hartley

From: New Zealand

Age: 28

Debut: 2017 United States Grand Prix

Races: 4

2017 Drivers' Championship: 23rd

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 23rd

___

HAAS

Base: Kannapolis, United States

Constructors' Championships: 0

2017 Constructors' Championship: 8th

Engine: Ferrari

Team Principal: Gene Haas

___

Romain Grosjean

From: France

Age: 31

Debut: 2009 European Grand Prix

Races: 124

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 13th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 7th (2013 with Lotus)

___

Kevin Magnussen

From: Denmark

Age: 25

Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 61

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers Championship: 14th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 11th (2014 with McLaren)

___

MCLAREN

Base: Woking, England

Constructors' Championships: 8

2017 Constructors' Championship: 9th

Engine: Renault

Team Principal: Eric Boullier

___

Fernando Alonso

From: Spain

Age: 36

Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 293

Wins: 32

Pole Positions: 22

2017 Drivers' Championship: 15th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 1st (2005, 2006 with Renault)

___

Stoffel Vandoorne

From: Belgium

Age: 25

Debut: 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix

Races: 21

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 16th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 16th

___

SAUBER

Base: Hinwil, Switzerland

Constructors' Championships: 0

2017 Constructors' Championship: 10th

Engine: Ferrari

Team Principal: Frederic Vasseur

___

Marcus Ericsson

From: Sweden

Age: 27

Debut: 2014 Australian Grand Prix

Races: 76

Wins: 0

Pole Positions: 0

2017 Drivers' Championship: 20th

Best performance in Drivers' Championship: 18th (2015 with Sauber)

___

Charles Leclerc

From: France

Age: 20

No races

___

