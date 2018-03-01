New APP to demystify Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) announced March 16 the upcoming release of a smartphone app that will help users navigate Taipei Main Station.

Taipei Main Station has been nicknamed “the biggest maze in Taiwan.” Everyday around 540,000 people make their way through the station, the largest rail station on the island, and everyday countless passers-through get lost.



Deputy Mayor Lin (left) tries out a prototype of the navigation app. (CNA image)

The app will include: indoor navigation of the station, suggested routes, safety features, and nearby parking lot information. App users will be able to search floor-by-floor for shops and restaurants as well as train times and nearby landmarks.

The app is the result of a joint effort between Taipei City government and Askey (亞旭電腦).

An Askey developer said the App is estimated to be available for download on Android phones via Google Play on March 27 and available for Apple phones by April 14, according to UDN.



Deputy Mayor Lin said that while most people know about the transportation interchanges located in Taipei Main Station, like the trains, subway, and buses, most do not feel comfortable venturing into the underground market places or restaurants because they feel it is easy to get lost, reported CNA.

The app is part of a larger initiative to make Taipei a smart city as well as make disaster prevention routes inside the station even easier to identify, said Lin.