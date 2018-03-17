All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 25-7-2 23-11-2 15-6-2 Boston 69 44 17 8 96 232 179 25-7-4 19-10-4 14-5-2 Toronto 71 42 22 7 91 239 204 24-8-2 18-14-5 12-6-3 Washington 71 41 23 7 89 222 208 25-9-2 16-14-5 13-6-3 Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218 26-8-1 15-18-4 15-6-1 Columbus 71 38 28 5 81 198 198 23-11-2 15-17-3 13-10-3 Philadelphia 71 35 25 11 81 208 210 17-13-6 18-12-5 9-7-5 New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211 18-14-3 18-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 68 35 26 7 77 208 212 22-10-3 13-16-4 12-6-2 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 16-13-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 20-13-4 12-19-3 9-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 71 30 31 10 70 228 258 16-13-4 14-18-6 10-11-2 Montreal 71 26 33 12 64 182 226 17-11-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Detroit 70 26 33 11 63 181 215 13-14-8 13-19-3 6-13-4 Ottawa 70 26 33 11 63 196 242 15-14-6 11-19-5 8-11-4 Buffalo 70 22 36 12 56 167 229 10-20-5 12-16-7 10-8-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 70 46 14 10 102 228 176 25-7-4 21-7-6 16-4-2 Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195 24-8-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187 25-7-2 17-12-8 12-8-2 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 24-6-6 15-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192 21-11-3 17-12-6 17-4-3 Colorado 70 38 24 8 84 224 204 24-8-2 14-16-6 10-9-3 Los Angeles 71 39 26 6 84 207 178 19-13-3 20-13-3 11-10-4 Dallas 72 38 26 8 84 207 193 24-10-3 14-16-5 11-12-0 Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193 20-10-5 15-14-7 11-6-7 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 15-16-4 20-10-6 10-7-3 St. Louis 70 37 28 5 79 192 186 20-15-0 17-13-5 9-10-3 Chicago 71 30 33 8 68 201 213 17-15-3 13-18-5 7-10-2 Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226 16-17-3 14-18-2 13-9-1 Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231 12-17-6 13-20-3 6-15-1 Arizona 70 23 36 11 57 169 225 14-19-4 9-17-7 7-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Washington 7, N.Y. Islanders 3

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Florida 3, Boston 0

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 2

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.