Over 16,000 job openings provided by Taiwan's tourism, catering sectors

TAIPEI (CNA) -- As a result of economic recovery and an increase in the number of visitors to Taiwan from Southeast Asian and Northeast Asian countries, the local tourism and catering industries currently have about 16,000 job openings, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Friday.



According to the MOL, employers in the two sectors have signed up with the online recruitment platform TaiwanJobs, operated by the ministry's Workforce Development Agency (WDA), offering about 16,000 jobs.



The MOL said the new jobs include chefs, waiters and waitresses, reception personnel, hotel housekeepers as well as administrative staff positions.



The recovering local economy has provided a major boost to manpower needs in the two sectors, the MOI said.



In late February, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) raised its forecast for Taiwan's 2018 GDP growth from 2.29 percent to 2.42 percent.



The MOL said although sales in the local food and beverage industry fell 12.1 percent from a year earlier in January the decline resulted from seasonal factors and domestic demand remained the path to growth.



Following the end of the Lunar Year holiday, which fell in February this year, employers in the tourism and catering sectors are gearing up to hire newcomers, the MOL added.



For example, McDonald's Taiwan is seeking people to fill assistant manager posts at a monthly wage of NT$36,000 (US$1,233), while Mansion De Chine, one of the leading hotels chains in Taiwan aims to add managers who are expected to receive a salary of NT$32,000-NT$40,000, the MOL said.



The strong demand also comes in the wake of an increase in the number of tourists from Southeast Asian countries from 1.65 million in 2016 to 2.14 million in 2017, while the number of South Korean visitors also rose from 884,397 to 1.05 million.



In 2017, the number of Japanese visitors to Taiwan stayed about the same at 1.90 million.