All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 Boston 69 44 17 8 96 232 179 Toronto 71 42 22 7 91 239 204 Florida 68 35 26 7 77 208 212 Montreal 71 26 33 12 64 182 226 Detroit 70 26 33 11 63 181 215 Ottawa 69 25 33 11 61 193 240 Buffalo 70 22 36 12 56 167 229 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 71 41 23 7 89 222 208 Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218 Columbus 71 38 28 5 81 198 198 Philadelphia 71 35 25 11 81 208 210 New Jersey 70 36 26 8 80 212 211 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 N.Y. Islanders 71 30 31 10 70 228 258 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 70 46 14 10 102 228 176 Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187 Minnesota 70 39 24 7 85 217 203 Colorado 70 38 24 8 84 224 204 Dallas 71 38 26 7 83 205 190 St. Louis 70 37 28 5 79 192 186 Chicago 71 30 33 8 68 201 213 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 70 45 20 5 95 238 195 San Jose 70 38 23 9 85 207 192 Los Angeles 71 39 26 6 84 207 178 Anaheim 71 35 24 12 82 198 193 Calgary 71 35 26 10 80 198 206 Edmonton 70 30 35 5 65 196 226 Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231 Arizona 70 23 36 11 57 169 225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Washington 7, N.Y. Islanders 3

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 3

Florida 3, Boston 0

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 2

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.