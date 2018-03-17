  1. Home
  2. World

Florida transportation officials: Engineer called 2 days before bridge collapse to report cracking at 1 end of span

By  Associated Press
2018/03/17 09:05

Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami are

A worker uses a saw next to a crushed car under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International Universi

Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The

Workers use a front loader to clear debris from a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International Universi

Workers stand in front of crushed cars under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University

Workers wait near a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new

Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami are

Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The

Police work next to a crushed car under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in th

This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 20

This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 20

MIAMI (AP) — Florida transportation officials: Engineer called 2 days before bridge collapse to report cracking at 1 end of span.