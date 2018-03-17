Toronto's Pannone suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone has been suspended for 80 games under Major League Baseball's drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

The 23-year-old left-hander tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), the commissioner's office said Friday. DHCMT also is known as Turinabol, a drug used by East German athletes in the 1960s. Chris Colabello, then with the Blue Jays, tested positive for the same substance in 2016.

Pannone is on Toronto's 40-man roster but has not made his major league debut. He was 9-3 2.36 ERA in 25 starts for three teams at Class A and Double-A last year, and he was expected to start this season at Triple-A. Selected by Cleveland in the ninth round of the 2013 amateur draft, he was obtained by Toronto on July 31 last year as part of the trade that sent pitcher Joe Smith to the Indians.

Pannone is the fifth player suspended this year under the major league drug program, matching last year's total. Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley and Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio previously were penalized.

There have been 21 players suspended this year under the minor league program.

