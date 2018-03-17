Southeast Asian leaders to sign security agreement in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders will sign an agreement on cooperating against violent extremism that acknowledges countries cannot fight the danger in isolation.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the memorandum of understanding on cooperation to counter international terrorism will be signed on Saturday by the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and Australia.

He says it will include a package of joint initiatives and programs that will enhance regional security and contribute to building counterterrorism capability throughout Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN weekend summit is the first to meet in Australia, a dialogue partner but not a member nation.