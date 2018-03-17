UEFA reveals president Ceferin is paid $1.64M salary

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA says its president Aleksander Ceferin earns a pre-tax salary of 1.56 million Swiss francs ($1.64 million).

The disclosure on Friday fulfills UEFA's 2016 promise to publish what it pays top officials.

Ceferin's pay in 2016-17 is similar to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's 1.53 million francs ($1.61 million) salary in 2017.

UEFA says Ceferin is not entitled to receive a bonus, while FIFA has said Infantino is eligible and also receives living expenses.

Ceferin is taxed in his native Slovenia and at a top rate of 51 percent in Switzerland where UEFA is based, the European soccer body says.

Ceferin's salary is much less than his predecessor, Michel Platini. UEFA's latest accounts show "governing expenses" including the presidency dropped 1.25 million euros ($1.54 million) from the last year of Platini's tenure.