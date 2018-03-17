AP source: Packers sign Bears' Kyle Fuller to offer sheet

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Green Bay Packers have signed Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet.

Fuller is the Bears' transition player, and the tag gives Chicago five days to match the offer.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team has announced the signing. The Chicago Tribune first reported the move.

The 26-year-old Fuller is considered a key player for Chicago's defense. The tag announced last week guarantees Fuller $12.9 million next season.

The Packers on Friday also officially announced the signing of free agent tight end Jimmy Graham.

