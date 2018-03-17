  1. Home
  2. World

Hawaii names leader for agency that sent false missile alert

By AUDREY McAVOY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/17 05:34

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. The state of

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Diamond Head, an extinct volcanic crater, and high-rises are seen in Honolulu. The state of Hawaii is releas

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is appointing a retired Navy captain to lead an overhaul of the state Emergency Management Agency after an employee mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile attack.

The state Department of Defense says Thomas Travis is the agency's administrator effective Friday.

The false missile alert sent to cellphones and airwaves in January triggered widespread panic and led to the ouster of the agency's senior leadership. The governor has ordered a comprehensive review of agency operations.

Travis most recently served as the studies director at the Joint Center for Operational Analysis for the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also served on submarines at Pearl Harbor from 1977 to 1991.

Hawaii Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Arthur "Joe" Logan selected Travis out of 10 candidates.