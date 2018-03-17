Mario Gomez scores twice for Stuttgart to beat Freiburg 2-1

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Mario Gomez scored twice for Stuttgart to continue its remarkable run under new coach Tayfun Korkut in beating Freiburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Korkut has led the side to five wins and two draws since taking over at the end of January, virtually ending the side's relegation worries.

Gomez, who was called up for Germany's friendlies against Spain and Brazil hours earlier, celebrated with an early goal. Lax defending from the home side allowed him to break free to head in Dennis Aogo's free kick unopposed in the fourth minute.

Nils Petersen equalized early in the second half after winning possession and then taking the return pass from Nicolas Hoefler before scoring with a brilliant chip over the Stuttgart 'keeper. It was Petersen's 13th goal of the season for Freiburg, half of the whole team's tally.

But Gomez claimed his second with 15 minutes remaining, converting the rebound after Alexander Schwolow saved his first effort, to seal Stuttgart's 11th win of the season and lift it to eighth ahead of the rest of the 27th round.

Freiburg remained just five points above the relegation zone with seven games remaining.