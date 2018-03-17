How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday as gains from energy companies, industrial firms and smaller companies helped the market end a modest losing streak.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index picked up 4.68 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,752.01.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 72.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,946.51.

The Nasdaq composite inched up 0.25 points to 7,481.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 9.43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,586.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 34.56 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow fell 389.23 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq shed 78.82 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 slipped 11.09 points, or 0.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 78.40 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Dow is up 227.29 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 578.60 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.54 points, or 3.3 percent.