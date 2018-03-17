FIFA finally approves video review to use at World Cup

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — FIFA says it finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World Cup.

The last step toward giving match officials high-tech help in Russia was agreed to on Friday by FIFA's ruling council chaired by President Gianni Infantino.

The decision follows two weeks after FIFA's rule-making panel voted to write video assistant referees (VAR) into the laws of soccer.

FIFA Council member Reinhard Grindel writes on his Twitter account that clear communication will be important to make the system a success.