Friday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|101
|412—9
|10
|2
|Pittsburgh
|304
|100
|04x—12
|15
|1
Blair, Mader (3), Wisler (3), Brothers (1), Graham (2), and Brantly; Taillon, Smoker (6), Street (7), Eppler (7), and Diaz. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Blair 1-1. Sv_Eppler. HRs_Albies (2), Brantly (2), Decker, Adams; Reyes, Polanco, Bell, Lavarnway, Diaz.
___
|Miami
|100
|000
|100—2
|7
|0
|St. Louis (ss)
|100
|020
|10x—4
|9
|1
Alcantara, O'Grady (5), Ziegler (6), Tazawa (7), Steckenrider (8), and Wallach, Telis; Wacha, Lyons (7), Leone (8), Norris (9), and Molina. W_Wacha 1-2. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Norris. HRs_Dietrich; Molina (2).
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|011
|012
|100—6
|11
|2
|Detroit
|101
|002
|011—6
|13
|0
Pivetta, Rodriguez (12), Curtis (13), Beato (10), Singer (11), and Knapp; Norris, Greene (5), Barbato (6), Jimenez (7), Schreiber (8), VerHagen (9), and Hicks, Saltalamacchia. HRs_Crawford, Flaherty; Candelario, Castellanos.
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|203
|302—11
|16
|1
|Minnesota (ss)
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|3
Faria, Yarbrough (5), Hudson (8), Alvarado (9), and Ramos; Berrios, Magill (4), Rodney (5), Rogers (6), Hildenberger (7), Baxendale (8), Jay (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Faria 1-2. L_Berrios 1-1. HRs_Field.
___
|St. Louis (ss)
|000
|100
|001—2
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|004
|00x—4
|10
|0
Mikolas, Sherriff (6), Lucas (6), Mayers (10), and Kelly, Pena; Gonzalez, Fedde (6), Collins (9), and Severino, Kieboom. W_Fedde 1-1. L_Sherriff 0-1. Sv_Collins. HRs_Gyorko.
___
|Toronto
|010
|001
|211—6
|14
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|001
|021—4
|8
|1
Garcia, Clippard (6), Osuna (7), Tepera (8), Loup (8), Barnes (9), and Martin, Cantwell; Velasquez, Ramos (3), Milner (4), Neris (5), Leiter (10), Arano (13), and Alfaro, Rupp. W_Garcia 2-0. L_Velasquez 1-3. Sv_Barnes. HRs_Davis; Hernandez, Florimon, Rupp.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|002—4
|6
|2
|New York Mets
|001
|000
|012—4
|7
|1
Cashner, Edgin (6), Araujo (7), Hart (8), Teague (9), and Joseph, Wynns; deGrom, Gsellman (6), Lugo (7), Sewald (8), Rhame (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. HRs_Beckham, Santander; Cabrera.
___