Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/17 04:16
Atlanta 000 101 412—9 10 2
Pittsburgh 304 100 04x—12 15 1

Blair, Mader (3), Wisler (3), Brothers (1), Graham (2), and Brantly; Taillon, Smoker (6), Street (7), Eppler (7), and Diaz. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Blair 1-1. Sv_Eppler. HRs_Albies (2), Brantly (2), Decker, Adams; Reyes, Polanco, Bell, Lavarnway, Diaz.

___

Miami 100 000 100—2 7 0
St. Louis (ss) 100 020 10x—4 9 1

Alcantara, O'Grady (5), Ziegler (6), Tazawa (7), Steckenrider (8), and Wallach, Telis; Wacha, Lyons (7), Leone (8), Norris (9), and Molina. W_Wacha 1-2. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Norris. HRs_Dietrich; Molina (2).

___

Philadelphia (ss) 011 012 100—6 11 2
Detroit 101 002 011—6 13 0

Pivetta, Rodriguez (12), Curtis (13), Beato (10), Singer (11), and Knapp; Norris, Greene (5), Barbato (6), Jimenez (7), Schreiber (8), VerHagen (9), and Hicks, Saltalamacchia. HRs_Crawford, Flaherty; Candelario, Castellanos.

___

Tampa Bay 010 203 302—11 16 1
Minnesota (ss) 001 000 000—1 4 3

Faria, Yarbrough (5), Hudson (8), Alvarado (9), and Ramos; Berrios, Magill (4), Rodney (5), Rogers (6), Hildenberger (7), Baxendale (8), Jay (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Faria 1-2. L_Berrios 1-1. HRs_Field.

___

St. Louis (ss) 000 100 001—2 8 0
Washington 000 004 00x—4 10 0

Mikolas, Sherriff (6), Lucas (6), Mayers (10), and Kelly, Pena; Gonzalez, Fedde (6), Collins (9), and Severino, Kieboom. W_Fedde 1-1. L_Sherriff 0-1. Sv_Collins. HRs_Gyorko.

___

Toronto 010 001 211—6 14 1
Philadelphia (ss) 000 001 021—4 8 1

Garcia, Clippard (6), Osuna (7), Tepera (8), Loup (8), Barnes (9), and Martin, Cantwell; Velasquez, Ramos (3), Milner (4), Neris (5), Leiter (10), Arano (13), and Alfaro, Rupp. W_Garcia 2-0. L_Velasquez 1-3. Sv_Barnes. HRs_Davis; Hernandez, Florimon, Rupp.

___

Baltimore 000 002 002—4 6 2
New York Mets 001 000 012—4 7 1

Cashner, Edgin (6), Araujo (7), Hart (8), Teague (9), and Joseph, Wynns; deGrom, Gsellman (6), Lugo (7), Sewald (8), Rhame (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. HRs_Beckham, Santander; Cabrera.

