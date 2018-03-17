BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2547
|Down
|10
|May
|2536
|2546
|2514
|2522
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2557
|2567
|2541
|2547
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2565
|2578
|2553
|2559
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2557
|2574
|2551
|2557
|Down
|6
|Mar
|2543
|2556
|2537
|2542
|Down
|5
|May
|2545
|2558
|2540
|2545
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2547
|2565
|2546
|2552
|Down
|5
|Sep
|2558
|2564
|2554
|2559
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2573
|2585
|2569
|2571
|Down
|8